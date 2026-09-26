Man found shot to death in Dublin park, suspects arrested

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The Brief A man was found fatally shot just before 3:10 p.m. at the Dublin Sports Grounds. Dublin police said all "known suspects" have been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.



Police in Dublin are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a park on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Dublin Police Services said in a statement that officers were sent just before 3:10 p.m. to the Dublin Sports Grounds, located at 6700 Dublin Blvd, on reports of a shooting and found a man down at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim's name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Dublin police said all "known suspects" have been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public, though a possible motive for the shooting was not known.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Dublin Police Services Sergeant Ahmad Mateen at 925-786-7989.