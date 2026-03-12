Dublin schools' 4-day strike ends, union says tentative agreement reached
DUBLIN, Calif. - The Dublin Teachers Association says after four days of striking, that a tentative agreement has been reached with the Dublin Unified School District.
What we know:
The teachers' union announced the breakthrough late Thursday night, saying the agreement with the district came after 12 hours of negotiating.
"The new three-year agreement includes guaranteed elementary counselors, smaller class sizes and caseloads, improved healthcare and a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase," a statement from the teachers' union said.
The union said Friday was already a no-school day and that teachers and educators will be back in schools on Monday, March 16.
We have not heard from the district about this breaking news development. We will update this story with more details as we learn the latest information.
