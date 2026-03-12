The Brief The Dublin schools teachers' union says the strike has come to an end after four days and that a tentative agreement with the district has been reached. Teachers and educators will be back in classrooms on March 16. The new agreement is for three years and includes smaller class sizes and a cost of living adjustment for teachers, the union said.



The Dublin Teachers Association says after four days of striking, that a tentative agreement has been reached with the Dublin Unified School District.

What we know:

The teachers' union announced the breakthrough late Thursday night, saying the agreement with the district came after 12 hours of negotiating.

"The new three-year agreement includes guaranteed elementary counselors, smaller class sizes and caseloads, improved healthcare and a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase," a statement from the teachers' union said.

The union said Friday was already a no-school day and that teachers and educators will be back in schools on Monday, March 16.

We have not heard from the district about this breaking news development. We will update this story with more details as we learn the latest information.

The Source The Dublin Teachers Association