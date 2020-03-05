Dunkin' offering free doughnuts every Friday this month

article

As if you needed another reason to love Fridays, Dunkin’ Donuts is making the end of your workweek even sweeter.

For the entire month of March, Dunkin’ is offering members of its DD Perks Rewards Program a free doughnut on Fridays when they purchase any beverage.

“We’re so excited to offer Free Donut Fridays to give all of our DD Perks members – new and existing – an extra special sweet treat as they head into spring,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Dunkin’s VP of digital and Loyalty Marketing.

To access the deal, customers must order through the free Dunkin app. Mobile apps have become an industry standard that reward frequent customers for their loyalty.

“We’re always looking for new ways to show our appreciation to Dunkin’ fans and our DD Perks Rewards Program allows us to celebrate them with fun and exclusive offers throughout the year,” Meltzer-Paul said in a news release.

In perhaps a strategic move, Dunkin’s offering comes just as Wendy’s rolled out its new breakfast menu and as McDonald’s tried to stave off the competition with giveaways.

This story was reported from Atlanta.