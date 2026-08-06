San Francisco family faces looting after devastating fire

The Brief A four-plex caught fire around 7 a.m. on a Friday, displacing six residents—including Jarrod Scott, his family, and two tenants—from a home in the family for more than four decades. Early Saturday morning, just a day after the fire, thieves pried open the building and stole remaining valuables, including electronics, artwork, laptops, and jewelry. The San Francisco Fire Department warns that criminals often target vulnerable disaster sites and urges neighbors to look out for one another and report suspicious activity immediately.



Six people displaced by a devastating fire that severely damaged a multi-unit building in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood are now coping with an additional tragedy: thieves broke into the property to loot what was left.

'Kicking a horse when it's down'

What they're saying:

Jarrod Scott says dealing with the loss of his family home of over 40 years was already overwhelming when he woke up to the news of the fire. The subsequent looting compounded the pain.

"Disbelief, honestly. It was the first thing that happened when I woke up," Scott said. "That's like kicking a horse when it's down. We already went through something traumatic, [and] some random people came behind that and [took] even more, as if we didn't lose enough."

Scott noted that he had hired a company to board up and secure the home immediately following the fire, but it wasn't enough to deter the looters.

Urging vigilance

What you can do:

San Francisco Fire Department Captain Jonathan Baxter emphasized that looting is a harsh reality that sometimes follows major property fires. He stresses that community awareness is one of the best defenses against criminals.

"Criminals are opportunists. We need to be ahead of the game with criminals," Baxter said. "If you can't afford a security company, ask your neighbors. Please, if you see something, hear something, just call 911."

Baxter added that witnesses often hesitate because they assume unfamiliar people at a damaged site belong there. "Time after time after time, we have people going, 'You know, I saw those people there, but I thought they were supposed to be there, so I didn't call.' We're asking you to please call. Be an advocate for your neighbor, be an advocate for your community."

Turning tragedy into inspiration

Despite the double blow of the fire and the theft, Scott is trying to maintain a positive outlook and expresses deep gratitude to the SFFD for their quick response during the initial emergency.

"I know items are just items. They can be replaced," Scott said. "I'm just happy that my family got out with their lives, and I really appreciate the San Francisco Fire Department."

Scott, who currently works as a security guard, says the way firefighters handled the emergency has inspired him to pursue his long-held dream of joining the department.

An online fundraiser has been established to help Scott and his family rebuild after the devastating losses.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

