East Bay bridal shop closes without notice, leaving bride-to-be without a dress



An East Bay woman is planning to get married in less than two weeks, but the wedding dress she bought is gone. The bridal shop she purchased it from has closed its doors without notice.

Akila Yejide Mwongozi said she's not angry, just frustrated. She hasn't been able to get a hold of the shop owner. Mwongozi had been planning for her big day for a year.

Her party favors, centerpieces and other items are ready. Now she has to figure out what dress she will wear for her wedding.

Mwongozi bought her dream dress last fall at Bellisima Coutre, a bridal shop located in downtown Pittsburg. She went in for her final fitting in July.

Mwongozi said that she made arrangements with the owner to pick up the dress on the afternoon of August 20. The owner asked Mwongozi to meet at the owner's home, but no one answered the door.

Mwongozi initially thought there was a misunderstanding, so she went to the bridal shop. The sight of the empty store greeted her.

"I guess I'm kind of in shock. I know about scams online, but I've been going to this place since October of last year," Mwongozi said during her last visit in July. The store had been packed with dresses and jewelry.

"Kind of felt like I was in the twilight zone. It's just weird," she told KTVU.



Mwongozi said she's now out about $1,000 for her dress, her veil and the flower girl's dress. When KTVU went to the shop, one resident said she saw the owner move out about two weeks ago.

"All I saw was a woman working alone, racks being moved and dresses being moved out," said Stefanie Blakely,"I thought it was kind of sad: another shop moving out."

Mwongozi's bridesmaid Carlina Williams posted on social media about her friend's need for a wedding dress. Offers for help from friends and strangers pour in.

"It's just amazing how people come together and pull through and help people they don't know," said Williams.

Mwongozi worked three jobs to help pay for her wedding. But she said her focus is on what's really important: marrying her best friend.

"I'm getting married. Two years, three years, dress is not going to be important. The marriage is going to be important, and how I'm going to build my family," said the bride-to-be.

Despite not having the dress she bought, Mwongozi said her wedding will go on as planned. It is scheduled to be held on September 1 in San Diego.

