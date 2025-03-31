East Bay congresswoman says ICE contractors are knocking on doors

Democratic East Bay U.S. Rep. Lateefah Simon issued a warning about the Trump administration's deportation efforts.

Simon shared on social media that private contractors who work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement are knocking on doors in her district, which includes Berkeley, Oakland and San Leandro.

Her post includes a link to resources, including a Know Your Rights card, as well as information for constituents with open immigration cases.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Rob Bonta gave some advice on what to do if ICE agents show up at school.

Immigration attorneys have also compiled a list of things people can do if ICE agents want to detain them. For details, click here.