Market Hall Foods in Berkeley to close its doors

article

It will be the end of an era later this month when an East Bay favorite, Market Hall Foods, closes its Berkeley location.

The business said that it was with sadness and "after much deliberation" it has decided to shutter its store in the Fourth Street dining and shopping district after nearly 30 years of operating there.

Market Hall in Oakland’s Rockridge neighborhood will remain open.

The owners said that through the years, the Fourth Street market brought many new connections and opportunities, but changes in customers’ habits following the pandemic were forcing the business to make the difficult choice.

"At our 4th Street location, the lunch rush was our busiest time, but with more people working from home, we could no longer rely on those customers," the business said, adding, "We have also noticed that customers have become more cautious with their spending and are buying fewer items."

In a letter to customers, co-owner Sara E. Wilson also noted the business faced challenges from supply chain disruptions as well as difficulties in trying to implement increases in wage and benefit costs for its workers while also trying to maintain prices for its customers.

Wilson said that while its Rockridge market experienced many of the same issues, it has managed to fare better, with its residential neighborhood location helping to keep regular customers coming through the doors.

The Fourth Street closure will affect 48 staff members. Wilson noted that many of the "amazing" employees will be transferred to Rockridge. The remaining workers were being offered a severance package as well as support in finding new work, she said.

The owner also thanked the landlord as well as the market's loyal customers for helping to create a special and vibrant community that served those passionate about food and cooking.

File of cheese tasting at Market Hall Foods in Berkeley, Calif. (Market Hall Foods)

"Fourth Street is a Bay Area treasure, a unique shopping and dining destination that we feel extremely lucky to have been a part of for the last 28 years," Market Hall said. "Most importantly, we would not have succeeded all these years without the pleasure of serving you, our customers."

Market Hall Foods on 4th planned to continue to offer the house-made dishes and specialty items it's known for, through closing day, which has been set for Sunday, May 26.

Market Hall Foods on Fourth Street in Berkeley, Calif. has announced it will close its doors on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Market Hall Foods)