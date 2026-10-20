East Bay hills fire: Crews halt blaze near Oakland-Berkeley border

Firefighters prevented a vegetation fire from destroying homes in the East Bay hills late Tuesday morning after flames spread dangerously close to structures.

Emergency calls first came in around 11:45 a.m. reporting a fire burning near homes in the 1000 block of Panoramic Way, located along the border of Oakland and Berkeley.

Multi-agency response

What we know:

Crews from the Oakland Fire Department, Berkeley Fire Department, and Cal Fire responded to the scene. Fire officials reported that the blaze spread at a slow rate, allowing firefighters to establish defensive lines quickly.

In total, two homes were threatened by the flames. One house sustained partial fire damage before firefighters managed to halt the fire's progress.

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Investigation underway

What we don't know:

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.