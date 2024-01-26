East Bay man completes quest to visit every NFL stadium in US

As the 49ers' quest for a 6th Super Bowl continues, an East Bay man recently completed his quest to visit all NFL stadiums.

"These are game-worn receiver gloves and they're different colors," said Jay Rand, showing off his collection of football memorabilia at his home in Antioch on Thursday.

These are just some of the treasured items he collected from his quest to attend a game at every NFL stadium in the country.

"It's just where the action is. It's where NFL teams battle it out," the 56-year-old Bay Area football fan said.

His quest officially started in Miami almost seven years ago.

He shared a video he took at Hard Rock Stadium where he attended a Raiders versus Miami Dolphins in 2017.

"I had a vision. I've been to several other stadiums already. I think I can go to every single one. I'm going to go for it," said Rand.

The current number of NFL stadiums is officially 30.

Rand estimated he has visited more, including old ones such as Candlestick and the Coliseum, which are no longer used for NFL football.

He has a video of himself eating cheese curds at Lambeau Field in Green Bay in the freezing cold while watching the Packers and another video of him meeting fans from different teams across the country.

Along the way, he became "The Real Mister NFL," thanks to his social media videos and photos.

Rand is a retired sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department.

He managed to travel to at least one game a week while he was still working.

"I'm living the dream of many men that would love to do it. I had the opportunity," said Rand.

His quest finally ended on Jan. 13 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City when the Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins in the wild card round.

His top three stadiums are Allegiant in Las Vegas, US Bank in Minneapolis, and SoFi in Inglewood.

When asked what his next adventure would be, Rand replied, "As a retired person, I have a lot of time on my hands. And I don't have to worry about the weather and cold."

Even though The Real Mr NFL has completed his quest to visit all NFL stadiums, he plans to revisit some stadiums.

That's how much he loves "away" games.

