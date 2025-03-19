East Bay man facing more than 100 years to life over 'daylong crime spree'

The Brief A 37-year-old Pittsburg man is facing up to 100 years to life in prison for a daylong crime spree in Monterey and San Benito Counties The man has prior violent felony convictions, including two strikes under California's Three Strikes Law



After his most recent conviction for a September 2023 crime spree, an East Bay man is facing a possible sentence of 100 years to life in prison.

Tele Matangi was recently convicted of carjacking, residential burglary, first-degree robbery, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, being a violent felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, and hit-and-run.

Judge Jennifer O'Keefe ruled on Tuesday that the Pittsburg man had two prior strike convictions that fell under the state's three-strikes law, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

Because of these prior strike convictions, the 37-year-old is facing more than 100 years to life in prison.

Matangi was convicted by a jury on Friday on the multiple charges from the 2023 crime spree, the DA's office said.

He has been booked into custody at the Monterey County Jail since his arrest on Sept. 18, 2023.

A violent and chaotic Monday

The backstory:

The crime spree began on Sept. 18, 2023, when Matangi crashed a car through a locked gate near Gonzales High School's parking lot. After abandoning the car, he carjacked a nearby driver at gunpoint, DA officials said.

He drove that stolen car northbound to Highway 156 near its intersection with Highway 101 near Prunedale. Around 40 minutes later, Matangi caused a collision when he turned into oncoming traffic from Highway 101 southbound traffic's off-ramp into Highway 156's westbound lanes.

Officials said after crashing the stolen car, he fired multiple shots at a good Samaritan who stopped at the scene to help those involved. One of the shots hit the Samaritan's car.

Running to the nearby Park and Ride parking lot, Matangi approached a man sitting in his car and pointed a gun at him, attempting to carjack him. However, officials said Matangi could not get that car to start.

Matangi then ran across the street and broke into a home after ripping the window screen and climbing through the window. When inside, he pointed his gun at a resident before stealing their car keys at gunpoint, the DA's office said.

He then drove the car into Aromas in San Benito County.

In Aromas, he abandoned the second stolen car and stole a golf cart. He dumped the golf cart at one property and hid in a storage unit at another, DA officials said. The owners of the storage unit found Matangi inside and told him to leave.

Matangi left, and while walking around in San Bentio County, a sheriff's deputy tried to speak with him, but Matangi brandished a gun to the officer, the DA's office said.

Monterey County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and assisted the San Benito County sheriff's deputies in arresting Matangi.

The East Bay man was found to be possessing a small baggie of meth, keys to the last stolen car, and a semiautomatic firearm with multiple magazines with live ammunition.

According to the DA's office, Matangi had prior convictions for carjacking and robbery, prohibiting possessing guns.

What's next:

Matangi will be sentenced on May 29.

