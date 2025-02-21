East Bay man found guilty in murdering wife, mother-in-law

A jury has found Phuc Hong Vo guilty of murdering his 40-year-old wife Tho Ngoc Ly and his 75-year-old mother-in-law Que Thi Tran back nearly two years ago.

The jury reached its verdict on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Vo's mother-in-law's body was found and recovered in the Oakland estuary on Sept. 30, 2023, after she and her daughter Ly were murdered on or around Sept. 5.

Vo told San Pablo police that his wife and her mother left their home willingly after an argument over family finances. He became a suspect in their disappearance after Vo began remodeling his home, hiding Ly's car, lying to officers and traveling to Vietnam to meet a woman he was seeing and wanted to marry, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

What we don't know:

Ly's body still has not been found, officials said.

The official motive behind the murders has not been disclosed.

What's next:

Vo is facing up to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the double murders. He will be sentenced at a later time by a judge in Martinez.

