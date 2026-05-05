The Brief Police across the East Bay are investigating at least a dozen burglaries in April targeting businesses from Livermore to San Ramon. Surveillance video shows suspects quickly ransacking a Livermore gaming shop, stealing a cash register and other items while leaving higher-value goods behind. Authorities believe the crimes are connected and ongoing, as experts say burglars may be shifting tactics despite overall declines in property crime.



Multiple police agencies across the East Bay are searching for suspects tied to a spate of business burglaries that spanned several cities in April.

Crime spree across Tri-Valley

What we know:

Investigators say the crimes began April 6 and continued through about April 21, targeting businesses across the Tri-Valley and into San Ramon.

Alameda County court documents indicate at least a dozen burglaries may be connected. The businesses targeted vary widely, including markets, gas stations, day spas and a gaming shop.

Officials in San Ramon said four of the city’s seven reported incidents occurred on April 6.

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Caught on camera

Surveillance video from a gaming store in Livermore shows two men ransacking the business after closing hours.

The store, Games of Livermore on North Vasco Road, was broken into shortly after an employee noticed suspicious activity outside.

"I had warned my coworker who was here, I was like, "Hey, heads up, people are being sketchy outside," said Sammy, the manager of the shop.

A short time later, thieves smashed the front doors and ran through the store. In roughly 60 seconds, the suspects searched aisles for valuables before taking a cash register, an audio speaker, and a soft drink.

"These can't be our regulars," said Sammy.

Multi-agency investigation

Police departments across the region are working together to investigate the crimes.

"We’re actively investigating these robberies. We do believe they’re all connected," said Ashley Moore, a spokeswoman for the San Ramon Police Department. "It’s an active and ongoing investigation, so not much can be released at this time."

Authorities have not announced any arrests.

Crime trends

Local perspective:

The string of burglaries comes as some cities report overall declines in property crime.

Dublin data show burglaries dropped by about one-third from 2024 to 2025. Livermore has been ranked among the safest cities in California, while San Ramon reports lower-than-average property crime rates compared with the state.

Experts say criminals may be shifting tactics.

"Those snatch-and-grabs got a lot of attention, and police were stationed around," said Dr. Lisa Hill, a criminal justice expert at Cal State East Bay.

She said some offenders may turn to burglaries to avoid detection.

Hill added that economic pressures may also contribute to the trend.

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Impact on small businesses

Businesses say the crimes hit smaller operations especially hard.

"It’s a lot to deal with," Sammy said. "I definitely feel like it could have been much worse."

Some businesses are taking additional precautions. A nearby gas station has installed security bollards to prevent vehicles from crashing into storefronts.

Ongoing investigation

What's next:

Authorities urge anyone with information about the 13 reported burglaries to contact their local police department.