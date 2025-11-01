East Bay vigil honors those who died in ICE custody on Dia de los Muertos

The Brief Dozens gathered in Concord to honor 25 people who have died in ICE custody this year. Organizers urged the Trump administration to end its immigration crackdown and improve detention conditions.



On Dia de los Muertos – or the Day of the Dead – dozens of people gathered at Todos Santos Plaza in Concord to honor 25 people who have died in ICE detention this year.

Speakers read the names of each person aloud, while others held signs listing their names, birthplaces, and places of death.

The vigil was hosted by grassroots activist group Indivisible ReSisters Contra Costa and advocacy organization Detention Watch Network as part of the national "Communities Not Cages" Day of Action.

What they're saying:

"We’re here to say that undocumented immigrants are not criminals, they are contributors to society, they do the hard work, they pay taxes actually and our country can hardly run without them," said Gwynne Gilson of Indivisible ReSisters Contra Costa.

Advocates say there are serious concerns about conditions in ICE detention facilities and that many of the deaths are preventable.

Many at the vigil said they want the Trump administration to stop its immigration crackdown.

"He said that he was going to get the worst criminals out of the country, but they're just doing it indiscriminately and just grabbing people and instilling fear. So those of us who are privileged are trying to stand up for people who dont have their voices or are too afraid to come out," said Amy Huey of Walnut Creek.

After the vigil, participants marched toward a main road and placed the 25 signs at Todos Santos Plaza for others to honor their memory throughout the day.

"It is meant to say that immigrants are here, they are part of our family, they are part of our neighborhood and we want to protect them," said Linda Carman of Alamo of her sign that read "Immigration builds our country."

Other messages seen on signs in the crowd, included "families belong together" and "immigrants drive our economy."

KTVU reached out to ICE media for comment regarding the concerns raised at the vigil but did not receive a response on Saturday.