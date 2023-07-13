Expand / Collapse search

East Oakland shooting leaves 2 hurt

Oakland
Oakland Police Department

OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting in East Oakland left two people wounded Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 9900 block of MacArthur Boulevard where officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, said the Oakland Police Department.

One of the victims was taken to a local hospital and their current condition is unknown. The second victim was provided medical assistance and released at the scene, police said.

Officers said they searched the area for a possible barricaded suspect, but they did not locate anyone.

No further details were immediately released.