East Palo Alto hit-and-run victim remembered at high school alma mater

Family and friends of a hit-and-run victim in East Palo Alto gathered Sunday night in his honor. The 26-year-old man was struck and killed in July. He was honored at the high school where he graduated and volunteered.

D’Andre Stamper’s larger-than-life personality seemed to impact just about anyone he met. Dozens of people gathered at Eastside College Preparatory School to remember Stamper. A bench engraved with his name was presented to his family and will remain at the campus he once attended.

"It's just a bench where you can sit, memorializing him with a bench. Where people can sit and be reflective of his life," said Larry Moody, former East Palo Alto mayor.

Stamper was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on July 28 in East Palo Alto as he walked across the street, towards his aunt’s house. Eastside's principal says he had known Stamper since he was 7 years old.

"From the moment you met D’Andre, you just knew that he was a special human being. He literally could light up the room with his bright smile, positive attitude, and friendly personality," said Chris Bischof, principal of Eastside College Prep School.

While at Eastside, Stamper studied abroad and volunteered in Argentina, and during his last semester at Colgate College, he studied in Jamaica. His friends talked about how his spirit impacted their lives.

"He was always so giving, even when he didn’t have it. I didn’t have it, he barely had it, but he would share his ‘barely’ with me," said Darius Riley, Stamper's friend from high school.

"I’m always going to be grateful I got a lifetime's worth of memories over the few years that I had him in my life," said Zac, Stamper's college roommate.

Stamper’s mother says the bench dedication to her son means his legacy will live on, and it’s something she’ll never forget.

"The bench is going to be so special at Eastside because we have a lot of history, starting back in ’07," said Andrea Williams-Johnson, Stamper's mother. "Helen, Chris, and all the faculty and staff have been there for me and my family. I’m just so overwhelmed, happy, and joyful for everyone that’s here."

Moody and others were instrumental in getting the bench dedicated to D’Andre Stamper.

Police are still looking for leads in his hit-and-run case. If you or anyone you know has any information about this case, please contact East Palo Alto police.