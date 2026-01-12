Elderly Pleasant Hill woman's life savings recovered in crypto scam

The Brief A 70-year-old Pleasant Hill woman has recovered her life savings nearly four years after losing $350,000 in a crypto scam, police said. A Pleasant Hill police detective tracked the stolen cryptocurrency for more than three years and froze the funds after the suspect’s digital wallet became active in September 2025. The money was returned to the victim and her family in late December.



An elderly Pleasant Hill woman has recouped her entire life savings nearly four years after falling victim to a cryptocurrency scam, authorities said.

In March 2022, the 70-year-old woman was approached by a person online who convinced her to invest $350,000 into a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme, according to police.

Following the theft, the victim reported the incident to the Pleasant Hill Police Department, where Detective Stephen Vuong began tracking the cryptocurrency.

Vuong monitored the suspect's digital wallet, which remained inactive for more than three years after the initial theft. The account finally showed activity in September 2025.

Once the wallet became active, Vuong moved to freeze and seize the funds. The recovered money was officially transferred back to the victim and her family in late December.

Police Chief Scott praised Vuong for his efforts in recovering the victim's life savings.

"We are happy to be able to return these funds to the victim, and I congratulate Detective Vuong on the outstanding work he put into this case," Vermillion said.

The police department reminded residents to be cautious when approached online for services.