Elderly woman attacked, robbed in San Francisco

An elderly woman in San Francisco was attacked Sunday late afternoon.

Upon receiving report of a robbery, San Francisco police went to the 100 block of Francisco Street Sunday at about 5:02 p.m.

There, police found the 70-year-old victim, who said she was approached by four juvenile suspects in front of a building. They spoke to her, but she did not know what they were saying due to a language barrier.

When the victim entered the building's lobby, the suspects managed to access the building and follow her inside. Inside, the suspects physically attacked her, stole her property and left.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Violence is never acceptable, but especially so when it is targeted at our elderly residents," Mayor London Breed said on Twitter on Tuesday. She included that anyone with information on this attack should come forward to the police. "We must hold those responsible accountable. Please Help," she wrote.

The SFPD Robbery Unit is investigating the case, and no arrests have been made.

