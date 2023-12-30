Electronic festival in San Francisco to kick off New Year's

A three-day electronic music festival is kicking off in San Francisco on Saturday night that celebrates the transition into a new year.

The annual Fresh Start Block Party is hosted by The Midway in the Dogpatch neighborhood. It's a venue known for bringing big-name performances to the Bay Area.

This weekend's festival is usually just scheduled for New Year's Eve into New Year's Day, making this year's third-day special programming. The manager at The Midway says this year they have a star-studded lineup.