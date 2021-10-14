Elizabeth Holmes trial: judge to address issues raised by journalists on witness list

A busy day of testimony is expected Thursday in the federal fraud case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Former Walgreens CFO Wade Miquelon finished testifying Wednesday before Robert Amenta, a New York Federal Reserve Bank investigator, took the stand to described the particulars of interstate wire transfers.

Amenta will resume his testimony in the morning before the government is expected to call former Walgreens executive Nimesh Jhaveri.

Separately, a judge will hear two related motions later in the afternoon involving journalists John Carreyrou and Roger Parloff.

Parloff wrote a glowing profile of Theranos for Fortune magazine but later retracted the story, saying he was misled.

Carreryrou exposed Theranos’ failures in a number of articles for the Wall Street Journal and wrote a bestselling book on the company titled "Bad Blood."

Both journalists have been put on a witness list for the defense. Carreyrou is covering the trial for a popular podcast but is subject to a judge’s gag order because he’s on the witness list. He’s seeking to be excluded from the order.

Parloff is also fighting being called to testify in the case.