Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates as ex-Theranos employee testifies

The trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes resumes in San Jose federal court Tuesday with more former employees of the failed blood-testing startup set to take the witness stand.

Last week, three former employees testified about the shortcomings inside the company as it raised hundreds of millions in investment capital and went to market with its problematic testing equipment.

Former Theranos manager of blood testing systems, Surekha Gangakhedkar, is testifying for the prosecution after being granted immunity by the government. The prosecution concluded direct examination Friday. She is expected to continue testifying under cross examination Tuesday.

Last week, company whistleblower Erika Cheung testified about the numerous failures in the company's research and development and testing labs.

And the first witness for the prosecution, Theranos’ former corporate controller, testified about the company's financials. She described a company that was earning no money in revenue for several years while projecting hundreds of millions in earning in the years to follow.

Holmes is charged with ten counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He co-defendant, Sunny Balwani, is set to go on trail early next year.