Jury weighs claims Elon Musk misled investors in $44B Twitter deal

The Brief A jury is deliberating whether Elon Musk misled investors with comments about bot accounts while negotiating his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in 2022. Plaintiffs say Musk’s statements drove down the company’s stock price and caused shareholder losses, while the defense argues he believed his claims were accurate and did not commit fraud. Jurors will decide both liability and any damages, with the timeline for a verdict still unclear.



A jury is now deliberating whether Elon Musk misled investors with comments he made while attempting to buy Twitter in 2022.

Jurors must decide whether Musk should be held liable for statements that plaintiffs say affected the company’s stock price during the $44 billion acquisition process. The deal was ultimately completed later that year.

Claims of market impact

What they're saying:

Plaintiffs argue Musk made public statements suggesting that bots, spam or nonhuman accounts made up 20% or more of Twitter’s users — a claim they say could have depressed the company’s value, which relies heavily on advertising revenue tied to user numbers.

In closing arguments, plaintiffs’ attorney Mark Molumphy said Musk’s comments harmed the company.

"So [he] did here what he did on the stand. He trashed the company, he trashed the executives, tanked the stock, then he fled the scene," Molumphy told jurors.

Plaintiffs, who are shareholders, say they lost money as a result of the declining stock price following Musk’s remarks.

Defense pushes back

The other side:

Musk’s legal team argued he believed his statements about bot activity were accurate based on the information available at the time and therefore did not commit securities fraud.

"[Plaintiffs] have not proven there was a plot, not one shred of evidence that Mr. Musk purposely drove down the stock price," defense attorney Michael Lifrak said. "They haven’t proven fraud."

Defense attorneys also urged jurors to set aside any personal opinions about Musk.

What comes next

After closing arguments, the judge issued final instructions to the jury, which is composed of five men and three women.

Jurors will determine both liability and any potential damages. It is unclear how much money is at stake.

A verdict is expected after deliberations conclude.