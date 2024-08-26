Elton John's headlining concert during Dreamforce is canceled

article

Elton John's headlining performance during September's Dreamfest benefit concert has been canceled.

A statement on the Dreamfest website says, "Due to unforeseen circumstances Elton John is no longer able to perform at Dreamfest." The page does not elaborate on the announcement or reason behind it.

Elton John, 77, concluded his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour in 2023. In an interview with "Extra," he said he's working on two new musicals and enjoying the time off from traveling.

Replacing the legendary singer as headliners are singer and songwriter "P!nk" and the pop band, Imagine Dragons.

The festival, scheduled for September 18, 2024 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, is a major fundraiser for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals. This year, organizers hoped to raise $120 million in donations for the hospitals.

Dreamfest is a fixture of the annual Dreamforce conference organized by San Francisco-based Salesforce. The event is one of the largest technology conferences in the world. This year's conference is scheduled for September 17-19.