Embattled San Mateo County sheriff rehires former chief of staff, leaked memo reveals

The Brief A memo shows Sheriff Christina Corpus has rehired Victor Aenlle, who she is alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with. Aenlle is back to help process concealed weapons permits, according to the memo. Last month, voters gave the San Mateo Co. Board of Supervisors to remove Corpus.



The embattled San Mateo County sheriff has rehired her alleged paramour, Victor Aenlle, to act as a reserve deputy, KTVU has learned.

What we know:

Aenlle, the sheriff's former chief of staff, is back to help process concealed weapons permits, according to a leaked memo, signed by Sheriff Christina Corpus. Aenlle was removed as chief of staff last year.

"Please move [Aenlle] over to the active list and please ensure he is receiving all correspondence related to the reserve unit," Corpus' memo reads. She concludes by telling the department to let Undersheriff Dan Perea know if there are any questions.

Rank-and-file unions maintain that Sheriff Corpus "continues to practice the open corruption and defiant mismanagement" that will lead to her ouster.

The backstory:

Last month, voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure that would allow San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors to remove Corpus, who has been under fire for months, accused of creating a toxic work environment, using racial and homophobic slurs, and having an inappropriate intimate relationship with Aenlle, who she would later promote to assistant sheriff. The supervisors have until 2028 to act.

In addition, San Mateo executive officer Mike Callagy filed a $10.5 million claim against the county in March, saying that Corpus and Aenlle conspired to make false and defamatory statements against him.

Corpus has denied the allegations against her, saying she's been targeted for being Latina and a woman in power. Last January, Corpus filed a claim of her own against San Mateo County, saying she's been discriminated against, harassed and unfairly treated.

Since the scandal broke, the fact that Aenlle was Corpus' civilian chief of staff, was a point of contention.

A scathing report by a retired judge found that Corpus and Aenlle's personal relationship, beyond friendship, was a conflict of interest. The report claimed that Aenlle has more experience as a Coldwell Banker associate real estate broker than he has in law enforcement. The report claimed Corpus violated policy when she repeatedly recommended Aenlle for pay increases.

Furthermore, the report alleged Aenlle abused authority within the department, creating a separate conflict of interest in negotiating a lease of property for a sheriff's department substation brokered by Coldwell Banker Real Estate – a company Aenlle has worked as an associate broker for. The retired judge also concluded Aenlle, as a civilian employee, was not authorized to wear a badge resembling the gold badges of sworn employees, which is a misdemeanor offense.

Following the release of the report, Corpus further sparked controversy by elevating Aenlle to the position of assistant sheriff.

Since the turmoil began, several have called for the sheriff's resignation. The sheriff has been steadfast in her refusal to do so.

What they're saying:

The Deputy Sheriff's Association and the San Mateo County Organization of Sheriff's Seargeants released a statement about the rehiring.

"Rehiring Victor Aenlle, the person who sparked the original complaints of nepotism and harassment, along with the intent to spend taxpayer dollars on massage chairs, once again demonstrates her disrespect for both the community and the office she holds," the statement read in part.

The statement concludes by saying they look forward to new leadership in order to restore trust and transparency.

KTVU has reached out to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors for comment on this latest development, but we have not heard back. A county spokesperson said they had no comment on this story.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this story

The Source Leaked memo obtained by KTVU, statement from the Deputy Sheriff's Association and San Mateo County Organization of Sheriff's Seargeants, previous KTVU reporting, a San Mateo County spokesperson.