Man shot and injured at 16th and Mission streets in San Francisco

article

Police say a man was shot and injured at 16th and Mission Streets in San Francisco on Wednesday.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded to the area at around 5:41 p.m. The victim, said to have had gunshot wounds, was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, police said. It is not clear what led up to the violence.

Police did not have any suspect information or further details to share.

Emergency crews are responding to the situation.

A notification from the city's Department of Emergency Management came out just before 6 p.m. They said to avoid the area and to expect delays or use alternate routes.

BART says their system is recovering from a 10-minute delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to "earlier police activity."

The CitizenApp has a camera view of the situation with fire trucks and other emergency vehicles at the scene.

We will update this story with the latest information as we learn more.