San Francisco voters recalled Supervisor Joel Engardio. What happens now?

After a months-long battle voters in San Francisco's Sunset District have voted to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio.

For many West Side voters who opposed Sunset Dunes Park, the supervisor's support for the project was a sign he was out of step with his constituents.

The supervisor released a statement on social media saying in part: "My time as a city supervisor will be shorter than expected. I accept the election results. But we can still celebrate. We are on the right side of history."

Officially, the count is still underway, but with the presumption that Measure A was successful, the recall sets off a series of steps now.

Election officials expect to officially certify the recall before the end of September.

The Board of Supervisors will then have to declare the results and Mayor Daniel Lurie will have to sign off on those results. At that point the mayor will select a temporary replacement.

Mayor will select temporary replacement

What's next:

The mayor said he wants to pick someone who shares the values of the Sunset.

"We want somebody that is going to work with the community and listen to the community and it's gonna be focused on making people's lives better. That is what we are looking for," Mayor Lurie said.

S.F. District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio speaks after losing recall election in San Francisco on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. (Photo by Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Voters who'd supported the recall are hoping that whoever the mayor picks will be someone who reflects their values.

"I think what they really want as they want someone who is engaging them in a public process where they have an input to their community and their lives, and that's really what they're looking for a representative," said recall supporter Lisa Arjes.

San Francisco State University political science Professor Jason McDaniel said the mayor will need to be careful in selecting that temporary replacement.

"I heard that he's gonna take some time on that," McDaniel said. "I think he wants to get some input from the community."

With the success of this latest recall, San Francisco's political leaders may be less likely to go out on a limb and take a stand on potentially controversial issues.

"I do think it's gonna make them a little bit more hesitant to make difficult choices," said McDaniel. "They're gonna try to do a avoid difficult vote right so it's gonna be kind of politics of perhaps kicking the can down the road."

Whoever Mayor Lurie picks to fill the seat, Sunset voters will get a more direct say on who they want to replace Supervisor Engardio with an election in June to pick his replacement, and then another again in November.