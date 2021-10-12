Engineers to try new strategy to stop Millennium Tower from sinking

Engineers in San Francisco on Tuesday will try out a new strategy to keep the Millennium Tower from from continuing to sink.

The building is about 58-stories and it has sunk about 19 inches since 2009.

Over the summer, the original plan was to install concrete piles into the ground's bed rock. But once crews noticed the soil excavation, and drilling caused the building to sink even more, they had to stop.

Now a new plan hopes to alleviate those problems.

MORE: New attempt planned to fix the sinking Millennium Tower

Engineers plan to install a three-foot steel sleeve about 100 feet into the ground along the Fremont Street side of building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

They'll equip it with sensors to see how much it can help prevent any vibration from drilling.

The building is also leaning about 14 inches.

This tower is mostly made up of apartments owned by residents.

Many sued the building for a decrease in property values and a lawsuit

A lawsuit settled within the year.

This new repair strategy may cause the tower to sink about 1/8 of an inch of an each. But engineers say that's OK.

Advertisement

Any more than that, then its back to the drawing board for new solutions.