Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
7
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Santa Cruz Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 7:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta

New attempt planned to fix the sinking Millennium Tower

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

New attempt aims to fix sinking Millenium Tower

Crews will begin work on a new method of shoring up the Millenium Tower, a 60-story luxury apartment building in San Francisco that has sunk and tilted since opening in 2009.

SAN FRANCISCO - Work crews will try new a new method to repair the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower.

The luxury, 60-story skyscraper has sunk 19 inches and tilted more than a foot despite persistent efforts to correct the problems since it opened in 2009.

The newest plan calls for installing a 3-foot-wide steel sleeve deep into the ground on the Fremont Street side of the apartment building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Work had been halted in August when the building reportedly sank one inch in just one week.