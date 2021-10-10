New attempt planned to fix the sinking Millennium Tower

Work crews will try new a new method to repair the sinking and tilting Millennium Tower.

The luxury, 60-story skyscraper has sunk 19 inches and tilted more than a foot despite persistent efforts to correct the problems since it opened in 2009.

The newest plan calls for installing a 3-foot-wide steel sleeve deep into the ground on the Fremont Street side of the apartment building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Work had been halted in August when the building reportedly sank one inch in just one week.