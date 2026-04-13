Eric Swalwell resigns from Congress: What happens next?

The Brief Eric Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress on Monday following multiple sexual assault allegations and a newly launched House Ethics Committee investigation into potential misconduct with a staffer. The seven-term lawmaker has dropped out of the 2026 California gubernatorial race, where he was previously considered a front-runner, though he continues to deny the most serious allegations. Swalwell’s departure from his 14th District seat will require Gov. Gavin Newsom to call a special election within 14 days of the vacancy to fill the post.



Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California announced Monday he will resign from Congress following multiple sexual assault allegations that prompted bipartisan calls for him to step down.

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past," Swalwell said on social media. "I will fight the serious false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

The decision marks a swift political fall for the seven-term lawmaker. Before the allegations surfaced, Swalwell was considered a frontrunner in California’s 2026 gubernatorial race. He has since dropped out of that contest while continuing to deny the claims.

Ethics investigation

Dig deeper:

The House Ethics Committee announced Monday it has opened an investigation into whether Swalwell engaged in sexual misconduct toward an employee under his supervision.

The resignation follows increasing pressure from both sides of the aisle for the congressman to vacate his seat as the panel began its probe.

Special election process

What's next:

Swalwell’s departure could trigger a special election in the 14th Congressional District, a seat he won by more than 30 percentage points in 2024.

Under California law, the governor is responsible for calling a special election within 14 calendar days of a vacancy. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed it is aware of Swalwell’s intent to resign.

"Our office is reviewing the matter," Newsom’s office said in a statement. "Once the seat is officially vacant, our office will make an official announcement."

Once Newsom issues the formal proclamation, a special election must be held between 126 and 140 days later. However, because the vacancy occurs near the June 2 primary and Swalwell was not seeking reelection to his House seat, Newsom may have the discretion to skip a standalone special election.