Evacuation order in quick-moving Martinez wildfire lifted

Officials from Contra Costa County Fire have lifted a mandatory evacuation order for residents in Martinez following a vegetation fire.

Residents in the yellow zone (see above photo) were told to leave now, offering them no time to pack up or prepare for the emergency.

The fire burned on Alhambra Ave and Forrest Way.

As of 4:50 p.m. Sunday, the fire was reported to be 50-acres in size.

The fire began shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. There's no word yet what caused the fire.

