Evacuation orders and warnings downgraded for Sonoma County wildfire

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office downgraded evacuation orders Tuesday morning because of the Walbridge Fire.

This means that most all residents living in Zone 2E4 near Healdburg can go home at their own risk, officials said.

There are a few exceptions, and those include people living on Sweetwater Springs Road, south of Mill Creek Road, north of Sweetwater Springs Road, west of Westside Road, east of Palmer Creek Road.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to tell their neighbors about the order. First responders are also going door to door to let residents know they need to leave.

Call (707) 861-0699 for help with evacuating animals. Call (707) 234-7193 for help with evacuation livestock.

Advertisement

The Walbridge Fire is one of the fires included in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which has torched 375,209 acres. The fire was 91% contained on Monday evening, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters had made significant gains against the LNU fire, but the record-setting heat over Labor Day weekend and strong winds led authorities to issue a red flag warning for increased fire danger.

The last remaining evacuation orders for the LNU Lightning Complex had only recently been lifted, allowing residents to return home to towns like Rio Nido.