Evacuations ordered in Santa Rosa as new fires ignite

Residents in parts of Santa Rosa and other parts of Sonoma County have been ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday night as fires ignited near the boundary with Napa County.

Authorities believed at least two were spot fires unleashed by the Glass Fire, which broke out early Sunday morning in an area near St. Helena.

One fire was described as a "vegetation fire northeast of Santa Rosa," by the city's fire department.The Calistoga North, Calistoga South/Skyhawk, Oakmont North, Oakmont South, Melita, Stonebridge and Pythian zones have been ordered to evacuate and head south, the police department said. (Click here for more details about those evacuations.)

More Santa Rosa neighborhoods, including Spring Lake, Summerfield and Middle Rincon, were given evacuation warnings late Sunday by the police department.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office also said "there are multiple fires on Los Alamos Road and St Helena Road which prompted other evacuation orders. The sheriff's office said they are "fast-moving." A complete list of the sheriff's office evacuation orders are here.

To see a Sonoma County map showing areas affected by evacuations, click here. For a map of the Santa Rosa evacuation areas, click here.

Drivers fleeing their homes from the Shady Fire and Boysen Fire wereencountering heavy traffic. The sheriff's office advised motorists to head east on Highway 12 toward Sonoma, rather than west toward Santa Rosa, which was gridlocked.