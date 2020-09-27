Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
3
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until MON 7:00 PM PDT, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Heat Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range

Evacuations ordered in Santa Rosa as new fires ignite

By KTVU staff
Published 
Wildfires
KTVU FOX 2

Glass Fire grows rapidly in Napa County

The Glass Fire erupted during dangerous weather conditions and spread quickly on Sunday through Napa County.

Residents in parts of Santa Rosa and other parts of Sonoma County have been ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday night as fires ignited near the boundary with Napa County.

Authorities believed at least two were spot fires unleashed by the Glass Fire, which broke out early Sunday morning in an area near St. Helena.

One fire was described as a "vegetation fire northeast of Santa Rosa," by the city's fire department.The Calistoga North, Calistoga South/Skyhawk, Oakmont North, Oakmont South, Melita, Stonebridge and Pythian zones have been ordered to evacuate and head south, the police department said. (Click here for more details about those evacuations.)

More Santa Rosa neighborhoods, including Spring Lake, Summerfield and Middle Rincon, were given evacuation warnings late Sunday by the police department.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office also said "there are multiple fires on Los Alamos Road and St Helena Road which prompted other evacuation orders.  The sheriff's office said they are "fast-moving." A complete list of the sheriff's office evacuation orders are here.

To see a Sonoma County map showing areas affected by evacuations, click here. For a map of the Santa Rosa evacuation areas, click here.

Drivers fleeing their homes from the Shady Fire and Boysen Fire wereencountering heavy traffic. The sheriff's office advised motorists to head east on Highway 12 toward Sonoma, rather than west toward Santa Rosa, which was gridlocked.

 