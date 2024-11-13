Ex-Alameda County sheriff's deputy sentenced to 50 years for double homicide

article

A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison for the murders of his girlfriend and her husband.

Alameda County Judge Jennifer Madden gave Devin Williams Jr. two sentences of 25 years to life after he was convicted of killing Maria and Benison Tran in September 2022.

Williams will also have to pay $12,00 for the couple's burial expenses, according to prosecutors.

Williams had been having an affair with Maria Tran.

"While this sentence does provide a measure of justice for the Tran family, it does little to ease the grief and lasting impact of this deadly act of domestic violence," District Attorney Pamela Price said in a news release.

Williams also set off a firestorm within the Alameda County Sheriff's Office that year.

KTVU first reported that he was hired, despite not passing a psych evaluation.

The sheriff at the time conducted an audit and found that 47 deputies also received a D rating, or were "not suited" for law enforcement, according to a state-mandated test.

Most of the deputies have returned to duty.

The Tran's relatives sobbed during the sentencing hearing, the East Bay Times reported, and their 16-year-old son told Williams Jr. he couldn't forgive him.

