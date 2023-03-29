Expand / Collapse search

Ex-San Jose community worker arrested on sex assault charges of children

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
Gilberto Nevarez, 33, of San Jose. Photo: SJPD 

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A former San Jose community worker has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child over the course of several years, police said.

Gilberto Nevarez, 33, who used to work as a Community Activity Worker for the city, was booked March 22 on multiple counts of sexual assault of "numerous minors," police said.

Police said the victims ranged in age from 6 to 13 years old. 

They were not specific about the time frame or the genders of the children. 

Police were tipped off about Nevarez after a "juvenile survivor" came forward about the abuse on March 21. 

Efforts to determine whether Nevarez had an attorney were not immediately successful. 