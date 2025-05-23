Exotic bird stolen from pet shop recovered in Hayward

After eight long months, the second bird stolen from a Concord pet shop has been safely recovered.

The Concord Police Department said Thursday that Plato, an African red-belly parrot, was recovered in Hayward and reunited with his owner.

The backstory:

Both Plato and Tofu, an umbrella cockatoo, were stolen in September when a thief smashed a window to the pet shop and nabbed the two birds.

Owner Mercedes Kemp told KTVU at the time she believed Tofu was the target.

"Most people think it's someone who wants to sell him and get money for him," Kemp said back in September.

She shared that he is worth a few thousand dollars.

Dig deeper:

Tofu was recovered in Los Angeles in the following months with at least one suspect arrested in San Jose.

The second suspect, whom police did not publicly name, remains at large after he fled California.

Officials said Concord police detectives received a new lead which led them to Hayward, where Plato was found.

Police said they are still working to track down the other suspect.

