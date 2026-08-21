Expert wrangler lassos runaway bull on Half Moon Bay highway

The Brief San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies and CHP officers stopped traffic on Highway 35 in Half Moon Bay after a wandering bull escaped onto the roadway. After law enforcement officers tried unsuccessfully for hours to secure the animal, they called local wrangler Samuel Ramos Palomino for assistance. Standing on the back of a sheriff's pickup truck, Palomino successfully lassoed the bull and safely secured it by 3 a.m.



Law enforcement officers in San Mateo County responded to an unusual call late Tuesday evening after a wandering bull made its way onto Highway 35 in Half Moon Bay.

Runaway Bull Prompts Late-Night Highway Response

The animal, which had been on the run for days, continued its trek along the highway as California Highway Patrol officers and San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies stopped traffic and asked drivers to clear the area.

"You know, they don’t cover this in the police academy, so they tried unsuccessfully for a couple of hours to get the bull secured," said Capt. Eamonn Allen, Coastside Commander for the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office. "They tried a couple of methods and just realized that their efforts were futile."

Local Wrangler Called in to Handle Escaped Animal

Realizing they needed specialized help, officers knocked on the door of Samuel Ramos Palomino, an expert wrangler at the Sea Horse Ranch, around midnight.

"I mean, there’s no one I want by my side in an emergency more than this man," said Willa Chapman, owner of Sea Horse Ranch.

Upon arriving at the scene, Palomino stepped in to secure the animal using a lasso from the back of a sheriff's pickup truck.

"And when I roping, he broke the rope," Palomino said.

"So then he had half a lasso to use to rope him again," Chapman added.

Bull Returned to Pen After Early Morning Capture

Despite the broken rope and a difficult struggle, Palomino successfully roped the bull and took it into custody by 3 a.m.

"This is just an example that public safety is a partnership," Allen said.

Chapman praised Palomino's actions, noting the risk involved in securing the animal. "I mean, it was an extremely difficult, dangerous moment-by-moment situation that would not have been solved but for Samuel," Chapman said.

Palomino has since received recognition from the community, including a thank-you from the San Mateo Sheriff's Office and Half Moon Bay city manager.

Officials confirmed the bull has been returned to its pen, and efforts are underway to make the enclosure more secure.