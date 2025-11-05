FAA cuts flights by 10%: What Bay Area airports are saying

The Federal Aviation Administration will reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 "high-volume" markets starting Friday as the federal government shutdown drags on.

Staffing shortages as controllers go unpaid

What we know:

The FAA said the move aims to maintain a safe U.S. airspace as it faces a shortage of air traffic controllers, some of whom have called out of work or taken side jobs during the ongoing shutdown.

Controllers have been working without pay since the shutdown began Oct. 1, and the staffing shortages have already led to delays at several major airports.

The reduction could affect thousands of flights nationwide, as the FAA manages more than 44,000 flights daily, including commercial, cargo, and private aircraft.

Data-based decision

What they're saying:

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffey said the decision is based on data, not airline preferences.

"This is not based on what airline has more flights out of what location," Duffey said. "This is about where's the pressure and how do we alleviate the pressure."

Duffey and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said they plan to meet with airline executives Wednesday to determine how to safely implement the reduction. A list of affected airports is expected to be released on Thursday.

Bay Area airports await word

Local perspective:

Officials at Bay Area airports said they have not yet been notified whether their hubs are among those affected.

Oakland International Airport said in a statement, "Our team does not have any information about this at this time."

San Jose Mineta International Airport reported operations remain normal, saying, "Operations at SJC are continuing without disruption."

San Francisco International Airport officials said they expect SFO to be among the impacted hubs, but have not received any official confirmation.

"We have yet to receive confirmation that SFO is included, but I assume we’d likely fall into the "40 high-volume" category referenced in the AP reporting," said SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel. "Sounds like the airlines may decide how to achieve the reductions, similar to past practice during runway construction closures."

Nationwide impact

Big picture view:

Aviation analyst Kyle Bailey told FOX’s Will Cain that this flight reduction will have a rippling effect nationwide.

"It's pretty much a complex puzzle that these airlines have to put together very quickly to make this work," he said. "And there's very short notice here."

Bailey said even smaller airports across the U.S. will feel the impact.