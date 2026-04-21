Fairfield police showcase drone program with ties to Flock Safety

The Brief Fairfield police use drones connected to the controversial Flock Safety company, which is causing push back against this police technology. In 2026, Fairfield police have used drones on more than 500 9-1-1 calls in their ‘drone as 1st responder’ program. In one instance, an officer who was in a physical altercation was unable to radio for help, but a drone that was flown to the area called for backup.



Fairfield police touted its drone program on Tuesday, saying the aerial devices get to 9-1-1 calls quickly and often before police officers on the ground.

The department's "drone as first responder" program has ties to controversial company Flock Safety, the same firm that produces license-plate cameras.

"This is definitely a force multiplier to help patrol manage the calls for service," said Fairfield police Sgt. Derrick Fok.

Many Bay Area police agencies using drones

The backstory:

Fairfield police are joining a growing number of Bay Area law enforcement agencies with drone programs, sending up remote-control devices to incidents across the city.

Since January, Fairfield police have used drones on more than 500 calls, reducing response time, with drones flying up to 52 miles an hour and arriving within 90 seconds after being launched from rooftops or patrol cars.

"We can get overhead more quickly, and again, we're bringing that real-time situational awareness where we can help drive the course of a call," Fok said.

Fok showed several drone videos, including one in which a lone officer needed help.

"And the officer ends up in a pretty physical fight with the subject by himself," Fok said. "The drone-as-first -responder pilot flew to that area, was able to get eyes overhead. The officer actually wasn't able to get to his radio."

The drone operator was able to call for backup, and the suspect was arrested.

Drone video, as well as footage from ground cameras, are reviewed by officers at the department's Real-Time Intelligence Center inside police headquarters.

Fairfield drone program has ties to Flock Safety

What they're saying:

The drones are powered by technology by Flock Safety, the same company that makes automated license-plate reader cameras, a separate system that has drawn privacy concerns.

But police say they follow strict guidelines with the data.

"The retention period is 30 days, and we do not share anything with any of our federal partners," Fok said.

In recent months, a number of police departments have either canceled or modified their contracts with Flock because data was improperly shared with other agencies.

Flock spokesman Paris Lewbel says the company has worked with law enforcement to address the issues.

"Last year, we rolled out some new features within our product to make compliance with California law even easier for agencies, so now within the system it's not even possible to even share outside of the state," Lewbel said.

KTVU has learned from court records that a man is under investigation for vandalizing Flock cameras in Oakland and Moraga with baseball bats and spray paint.

"That camera, if it's damaged, isn't functioning correctly, and that can have a real impact on being able to give victims justice," Lewbel said.

Alameda County mulling Flock contract for license plate readers

Local perspective:

Also Tuesday, Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo and others urged Alameda County supervisors to approve a retroactive contract extension with Flock.

"We're all suffering budget situations, but we lack police presence, and the cameras have been extremely helpful," Gallo said.

At the supervisors meeting, Alameda County sheriff's officials sang the program's praises, saying they want the county to be "crime-free" and are also committed to transparency.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan

The Source: KTVU reporting, Flock Safety, Fairfield police, Alameda County Sheriff's Office.