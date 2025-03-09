False alarm prompts evacuation at Chase Center during Warriors game

A false fire alarm rang throughout the Chase Center on Saturday evening, prompting evacuations of the building during the Golden State Warriors-Detroit Pistons game.

A spokesperson for the Warriors said that, per protocol, a message was displayed on the Chase Center jumbotron informing people of the situation and instructing them to seek the nearest exit.

It wasn't immediately known when the alarm first rang out, but social media photos posted just after 6 p.m. Saturday night showed the warning message that read in large red letters, "Attention. There has been a fire alarm reported in the building. Proceed to the nearest exit and leave the building. Do not use the elevators."

The spokesperson said that the incident was determined to be a false alarm, everyone was able to return to their seats and the game resumed, resulting in the Warriors' eventual win against the Pistons; 115 to 110.