Families flock to San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza for tree lighting ceremony

The holiday spirit has taken over San Francisco.

On Wednesday, Civic Center Plaza was transformed into a winter wonderland with music, toys for the kids and lots of holiday spirit.

The tree lighting ceremony and toy giveaway drew hundreds of families, ready to celebrate the holidays.

"We do this almost every year since the baby was born," said Robert Sanchez. "She's six now.You get to see everything that's going on, the trees, the music, the toys for the kids. It's really fun, you also get food as well."

Organizers say the annual event brings in families from throughout the city, making sure every child has a happy holiday season.

"This is an event for everyone," said Tracy Everwine from the Civic Center Community Benefit District. "There are so many children in the surrounding neighborhoods from the Western Addition to the Tenderloin to SOMA. So, this is bringing the neighborhood together, the city together. Adding a lot of magic, it's a great way to kick off the holidays."

The tree was lit up at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony lasted until 7 p.m., but the holiday magic will last through the holiday season.