The Brief 24-year-old Se Nah Park was swept into the ocean by a heavy wave at Panther Beach State Park nearly 10 days ago. Park was visiting the beach with five friends for a birthday when a powerful wave struck, sweeping her out to sea. Heartbroken family members and volunteers using drones have been combing the coastline daily.



Nearly 10 days after a 24-year-old Peninsula woman was swept into the Pacific Ocean by a powerful rogue wave, her grieving family refuses to give up hope as they continue an agonizing search along the Santa Cruz County coastline.

Woman swept to sea

The backstory:

Se Nah Park, a chemist who grew up in the Bay Area, was visiting Panther Beach State Park with five friends on the evening of November 8 for a birthday celebration.

According to her father Kwang Park, the ocean initially appeared calm when the group arrived around 5 p.m., bringing firewood, a guitar, and lawn chairs.

However, conditions turned tragic later that night.

In an online post, Park's friends detailed that around 8 p.m., four members of the group attempted to make their way back through the keyhole to leave the beach.

That is when a heavy wave struck, sweeping Se Nah into the ocean. She was the only one in the group who did not make it back to shore.

What they're saying:

"Our family, we're so broken. We're hurting... the healing just to have her back with us," Kwang Park told KTVU.

Park's aunt, Joyce Park Williams, expressed the family's deep anguish over the ongoing ordeal.

"I don't want her to be out there by herself. I want her to be with us, I want us to be at peace. And she's out there all alone, and she should not be alone," she said.

According to the family, a park ranger discovered Se Nah’s shoes south of the keyhole two days after she was swept away.

Her father noted that she was not a strong swimmer and that it was her first time visiting Panther Beach.

Ongoing search efforts

Dig deeper:

In the days since her disappearance, family members—joined by compassionate strangers and volunteers utilizing drones from across the Bay Area and beyond—have searched the shoreline daily.

"It's really hard. It's hard without her; she was such a calming person in the family," Joyce Park Williams said. "She's so sorely missed. It's the very least I can do to be here for her."

While Dad canceled organized volunteer searches for Wednesday, he and family members plan to resume their efforts, walking the area with binoculars to look for signs of Se Nah.

"I'm asking for people's prayers. I'm basically asking for a miracle to recover her... just some closure," Kwang Park said. "We love her and just want her back."

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Reach Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com, text/leave a message at 510-599-3922, or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @AmberKTVU.Tiktok @amberleenews