Family fight in San Jose leaves father dead

A dispute between a father and son in San Jose on Saturday resulted in the father dying, San Jose police said in a statement.

On August 26 around 8:30 p.m. San Jose police responded to a call near Donnington Drive and Lockhaven Way for a family disturbance call.

Once on scene, officers found the father unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The son was arrested at the scene and police are withholding the man's name and other details as of press time.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," SJPD said in a statement.

The son is being at the Santa Clara County jail.

This is San Jose's 25th homicide in 2023.