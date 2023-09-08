Family grieves young woman with 'bright future' allegedly killed by fiancé

A Bay Area family is grappling with the death of a young woman who died in a gruesome manner, allegedly at the hands of her fiancé.

The remains of Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner, 27, were found along the Alameda Shoreline on July 20 wrapped in plastic and duct tape, her body dismembered, according to police investigators. Her fiancé, 42-year-old Joseph C. Roberts, has been charged in her killing.

"Her death has left a void that is indescribable in her community and village," the Buckner family said in a written statement to KTVU on Friday.

Beyond the tragedy, the family painted a snapshot of who they knew Buckner to be, "beautiful, brilliant, kind" with "an incredibly bright future."

Buckner, also known as Imani, grew up in San Ramon and graduated with honors from Dougherty Valley High School where she was an accomplished basketball player, according to loved ones.

She went on to attend Howard University in Washington D.C., following in her father's footsteps, on a Capstone scholarship. She graduated with a double major in philosophy and sports management before moving back home to attend Golden Gate University School of Law.

Buckner was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Loved ones remember her as an "outgoing energetic child of God."