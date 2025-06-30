Family heartbroken after father killed when sedan falls over Albany overpass

The family of a father killed last week when his sedan fell over an overpass in Albany in a three-car accident that involved an alleged drunk driver said they are "heartbroken" at their loss.

In a GoFundMe post, Erika Aguirre wrote that Daniel Alejandro Oliva Morales leaves behind a wife and three young children. He was known as "El Patojo," she wrote, and he "was a kind and friendly soul, deeply loved by all who knew him."

Morales, 40, was killed on June 27 at about 3:30 a.m. when he got caught up in an accident involving the 30-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry, who was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.

That driver struck Morales' Hyundai on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 at Interstate 80 by Buchanan Street, causing his sedan to flip over the overpass, and land upside down on the street below. DoorDash delivery bags were strewn about.

The accident also involved a big rig, according to witnesses and the CHP.

KTVU reached out to Aguirre to learn more, but did not immediately hear back on Monday.

A company called the Gravitiq Team made a large contribution to his family, but the connection was not immediately clear.

