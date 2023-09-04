Family identifies 18-year-old killed in Sonoma County hit-and-run

Relatives identified the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Sonoma County.

The victim was 18-year-old Oswaldo Cardenas Jr.

Cardenas was walking with friends near the intersection of River Road and Rio Vista in Forestville when he was struck by a vehicle on August 27.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the suspect fled the scene in a Buick Enclave. Several days later, the vehicle was discovered fully engulfed in flames near Santa Rosa.

The vehicle was registered to Alyssa Whitten, 35, who has been arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

The victim's uncle described Cardenas as a happy kid and voiced anger over the suspect's attempt to cover up the crash, stating, "The whole burning of the vehicle thing, it upset all of us."