Family of 73-year-old grandmother killed by hit-and-run driver in Oakland demands justice

Relatives of a 73-year-old woman, who was killed in Oakland by a hit-and-run driver are speaking out.

The victim's daughter and granddaughter said they were walking with her when the crash happened. They said they cannot understand how the driver could hit her and take off.

Sanjoo Verma honored her mother in keeping with their Buddhist faith and Burmese tradition at their home in Oakland.

Her mother, Santu Maya, was struck and killed by the hit-and-run driver.

"It's very bad. I already lost my mom. I don't want other people to be lost like this," said Verma.

On Friday night shortly after 7 o'clock, the victim was taking her daily walk before dinner with her daughter and granddaughter just a few blocks from their home.



Surveillance video showed the victim walking behind her daughter and granddaughter. The elder Maya appeared to have been picking up something and then trying to catch up to her family when a black Mercedes sedan that was speeding, struck her and took off.

"I was screaming help, help somebody hit my grandma. A lot of people came out," said Arpitha Verma, the victim's10- year-old granddaughter.

According to family members, witnesses said the suspect car appeared to be racing with another vehicle when it crashed into Maya.

Just four months ago, Maya arrived at Oakland International Airport, having emigrated from Thailand to be reunited with her family.

They shared video of Maya playing with her grandchildren in front of their home.

"My grandma made this one and my grandma also made this one," said Arpitha as she displayed a butterfly and heart made with beads. She said she and her grandmother enjoyed spending time together making crafts: artwork and memories she will cherish.

Arpitha said losing her grandmother this way is difficult,"I'm angry about the person just driving away and not caring about the family members' feelings."

Maya's daughter said she wants the people responsible identified and arrested.

"It's really painful so please help me make justice for my mom. I want that," said Verma.

She had planned to take her mother on a road trip in a few months, welcoming her to the United States, never imagining she would lose her mom within months of her arrival.

Police said the driver fled the scene and that this is an ongoing investigation.

