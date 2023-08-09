Family plans memorial for slain 6-year-old San Jose boy, great-grandmother

The family of a San Jose boy stabbed to death along with his great-grandmother last week is preparing to lay them to rest.

Loved ones have identified the youngest victim as 6-year-old Jordan Cam Walker of San Jose. The boy's great-grandmother, also found dead Friday inside a residence at the Vista Apartment, has not been publicly identified; she was in her 70s.

"Jordan was taken from us way too soon, and his absence leaves a void that cannot be filled," his family wrote on a verified GoFundMe page. "During his brief time with us, Jordan brought joy, laughter, and love to many people."

They mentioned the boy's love for the outdoors and swimming, noting that he had touched many lives in his community. Relatives are arranging funeral services for the victims and have established a GoFundMe page to raise $15,000 for funeral expenses.

The family said that the contributions, "will help us come together as a community and show that we can still make a positive impact, even amidst sorrow."

While authorities have not announced any arrests in the double homicide, they previously indicated that they are seeking more information and potential witnesses.

The bodies were discovered on Friday by officers conducting a welfare check at the Vista Apartments on the 1600 block of Parkmoor Avenue.