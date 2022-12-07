Family questions why no arrest two years after motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Oakland

Wednesday marked two years since a motorcyclist from Antioch was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. There has been no arrest. Richard Wiltz's family expressed sadness and frustration.

His niece Shalena Mosby returned to the scene of the crash on this anniversary.

She said her uncle lived with her in Antioch and was in Oakland visiting relatives when he was killed.

Mosby said her uncle meant the world to his family.

"When I used to get sad, he'd say no pain, shake it off, so I got no pain here," Mosby said as she pointed to the stole she had made in memory of the uncle who raised her, "I love my uncle so much. I miss him so, so, so, so, so much."

On December 7th, 2020 shortly after 5pm, Wiltz was riding his motorcycle after delivering groceries to relatives in the area.

A purple BMW crashed into Wiltz at 24th and Market streets.

Mosby said witnesses told her a male driver got out of the car, made a phone call and fled the scene when someone came by to pick him up.

"How you going to sleep at night knowing that you killed somebody . It's one thing to say ok I hit him but you know that he didn't make it," said Mosby.

Police said the BMW was not stolen, but did not explain why a driver hasn't been identified and arrested.

Police said they are continuing to investigate this case and they have some leads, but nothing that identifies the person or people responsible for the crime.

They are asking anyone with video or information about this case to contact police.

"It's almost like his life didn't matter. He didn't matter," Mosby said no answers after two years compounds her grief, "My uncle was everything to me he was very important to me , like a dad to me."

Mosby said she will continue to contact the police and the district attorney's office until the driver responsible for killing her uncle is identified, arrested and convicted.

She said her uncle deserves justice.

