Family of Recology worker say death could have been 'prevented'

The Brief Family of Alfredo Romero, 61, calls his death ‘preventable’ Company accused of keeping family of killed worker in the dark Cal OSHA, San Mateo District Attorney investigation underway



The family of the Recology worker who died on the job Friday morning spoke out Wednesday, calling the death "preventable," and asking for answers from the company they said has remained tight-lipped during the investigation.

Alfredo Romero, 61, of Fremont, died on Friday at the Recology facility on Tunnel Avenue in San Francisco.

Family is in ‘complete shock’

In an interview conducted on Wednesday at the funeral home where the family is making arrangements, his three adult children, Michelle, Danielle, and Joseph, told KTVU they were "not prepared" for his death and are demanding transparency.

Michelle said the news came as a shock on Friday, when she received a call from Recology.

"They asked if I was related to someone else, like a similar name, but it wasn't my dad's name. They got the name wrong," she said. "They were like, ‘Albert Romero?’ and I said, ‘Do you mean Alfredo?’"

When she finally understood that her father had been in an accident, she said, "My heart dropped… what kind of accident could have possibly happened that would end in death?"

Alfredo was an experienced and skilled mechanic, so what happened?

Michelle said her father, who came from a line of garbage workers and spent four decades in the industry, was a skilled mechanic and a mentor to his peers.

"What was really hard was that the company wasn't telling us anything," she said.

Michelle and her siblings said her father's colleagues, who were present during the incident, were the only ones who provided some insight.

"It wasn't a health thing. It was a traffic accident. He was on the back of the hopper of one of the new trucks in the shop. He was trying to work on it when it happened. It feels like something that really should have been prevented," Michelle said.

She said it was a typical shift with her dad doing his normal work. "That should have been a normal day. He should have come home from work."

Michelle added that the family "would hear complaints from my dad and the guys in general, about [Recology] cutting corners on expenses" when the workers needed new equipment. "But I don't really know what is relevant in this particular instance," she said.

Michelle told KTVU that her family has not been able to retrieve Alfredo’s belongings from the site, as the investigation continues.

With tears in her eyes, Michelle recalled how proud he was to do the work he did, and how he loved his coworkers. She said the men who worked with her dad have supported her during this difficult time.

Family man leaves behind three children and four grandchildren

She said Alfredo was a family man who loved spending time with his four grandchildren.

A dedicated father, the family described him as a hardworking man who worked overtime and on holidays to provide a comfortable life for his family.

The labor union he was a member of, Teamsters Local 350, wrote a letter to the employee-owned company on behalf of the family asking for transparency, calling the loss "a heartbreaking reminder that the waste industry remains one of the most dangerous professions in the country."

The other side:

In a statement from Recology, a spokesperson wrote, "We are heartbroken for the Romero family. We understand, and we share, their shock. However, the incident is still being investigated, and we are working with the proper authorities to determine exactly what happened."

The family said they hope safety is prioritized at Recology, so tragedy doesn’t strike again.

Cal OSHA and the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office are investigating the death and cannot release any additional information until the investigation is complete.

Cal OSHA has six months to complete its investigation and issue any citations.

There is a GoFundMe for the family’s funeral expenses.