Family says man fatally stabbed in San Jose was trying to protect friend

The Brief Raymond Orozco was fatally stabbed while trying to defend a woman in his group who was being attacked, according to his family. Orozco had recently been accepted into a fire academy and was preparing to start training this fall.



The family of a 22-year-old East Bay man says he was fatally stabbed in downtown San Jose early Sunday while trying to protect a friend who was being attacked.

Raymond Orozco was found with stab wounds around 1 a.m. near South 2nd Street and East San Fernando Street, according to San Jose police. Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"He was a peacemaker, he wasn’t a hot head," said his mother, Daniella Ruiz.

Orozco was her youngest and only son.

"Raymond’s been joy from the minute I had him," she said.

Orozco had gone out that night with his cousin and two female friends, his family said. One of the women in their group was allegedly being beaten up, when Orozco stepped in to help.

"My understanding is the person who was being beat up is one of the people that came with him," said Roy Orozco, the victim’s father. "And with Raymond, if he considers anybody a friend, he’s gonna protect them. That’s what he was doing."

‘He just wanted everybody safe’

A longtime friend, Elijah Castro, said Orozco was always looking out for others.

"He always told me, you leave the party with who you came to the party with. He always just wanted everybody together and everybody safe," he said.

Castro said he saw Orozco earlier that day at a barbecue - not knowing it would be the last.

The stabbing suspect is still outstanding.

"You killed an innocent man, killed an innocent young man who had so much life ahead of him. So much great plans," he said.

Orozco worked as a manager at two group homes for seniors with developmental and physical disabilities in Castro Valley. His family said he had recently been accepted into Chabot College's Fire Academy and was preparing to begin training this fall.

Remembered as a protector

"To lose him this way is terrible. I mean, just to lose him period," Ruiz said. "But he died doing something that Raymond always does, and that’s to protect somebody."

Christopher McAlpin, a friend of Orozco’s, organized a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses.

"It’s really unfortunate and that’s why I’m trying my best with the GoFundMe and being here for his family in general. It’s really hurtful," McAlpin said.

Orozco and his friends had planned a trip to Cabo San Lucas this Thursday. His loved ones say they still plan to go - to honor his memory.

Police said detectives believe several uninvolved bystanders may have recorded the stabbing on cellphone video. Anyone with video footage or information related to the case is urged to contact the San Jose Police Department.