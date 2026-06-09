Fan-favorite Oakland sports bar making its grand re-opening

The Brief Oakland Athletic Club is re-opening on Thursday at 11 a.m. under new local ownership just in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The sports bar had previously closed back in February, with the previous owner saying they couldn’t continue financially. The people behind this revival include members of Oaklandish, and restaurant and bar owners in the area.



The popular sports bar, Oakland Athletic Club, is making its grand return to the public, just in time for the FIFA World Cup.

Sports bar making a comeback

What they're saying:

Oakland Athletic Club is re-opening on Thursday at 11 a.m. under new local ownership.

The people behind this revival include members of Oaklandish, the lifestyle brand and apparel company based in The Town, and restaurant and bar owners in the area.

They said they aim to create a fun gathering space that celebrates Oakland sports and community, right on time for the influx of guests from the World Cup.

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The sports bar had previously closed in February, with the previous owner saying they couldn’t continue on the venture financially.

Their bar's website said that this establishment is the "official bar partner for Oakland’s homegrown professional sports teams," like the Oakland Roots SC, Oakland Ballers, and Oakland Soul SC.

Where to find them

What's next:

Find the rebranded Oakland Athletic Club at 59 Grand Ave.